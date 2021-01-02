100 women benefit from homemade industries project in Daraa city

100 women have benefited from homemade industries project in Daraa city, aimed at supporting affected people who lost their income sources due to terrorism

Head of Red Crescent branch in Daraa, Dr. Ahmed Al-Masalmeh, noted that the food industries project carried out by Livelihood Program managed to reach 100 breadwinner women for their families in Daraa al-Balad and al-Sadd Road in Daraa city after the end of evaluation processes carried out by volunteers of the branch

The basic tools for making cheese and dairy products were delivered to beneficiaries, which are Butter Churning Machine,cooking pots, plastic pails, cloth bags, containers, electronic scales and ground gases to prepare products, pointing out that project is supported by International Committee of the Red Cross

It is worth mentioning that homemade industries project is implemented for first time in Daraa by Red Crescent

