A mass for world peace in Maronite Church in Farhat Square in Aleppo

A mass was held for the world peace in Maronite Church in Farhat Square in Aleppo with participation of heads of the Christian denominations, with the mass included peace and love hymns

In a statement to SANA reporter after the mass, bishop Yousef Toubaji, the Archbishop of Maronite in Aleppo said “In this new year, we wish the good, blessing and peace would prevail our beloved country”, praying to God to have Mercy upon the souls of the martyrs’ who died in the treacherous ambush that targeted their bus in Kabajeb area on the road between Der Ezzor and Palmyra a few days ago

