Turkish occupation attack with artillery Eyn Essa and Saida village, north Raqqa
Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries of terrorist organizations launched an artillery attack on the residential areas in Raqqa northern countryside, causing damages to private and public properties
Local sources told SANA reporter that the artillery of the Turkish occupation and its mercenaries attacked from their deploying areas the residential areas in Ayn Essa Camp and Saida village near M4 highway, north Raqqa
The sources added that the attacks ended up with damages to the public and locals’ properties along with the agriculture lands
Turkish occupation forces and their terrorist mercenaries intensified their attacks during the past days on Ayn Essa city and its surrounding, causing the displacement of a number of families to safe neighboring areas and destruction in the public and private possessions
