Two children martyred, their mother injured in explosive device blast in Hasaka countryside
Two children were martyred and their mother was injured in an explosive device blast in a car in Ras al-Ayn city in Hasaka countryside
SANA reporter in Hasaka quoted local sources as saying that an explosive device, planted in a car, went off in the vegetable market in Ras al-Ayn city, Hasaka northwestern countryside, claiming the lives of two children and causing injury of their mother
The blast caused material damage to the locals’ properties
The sources pointed out that the explosion also caused the killing and injury of a number of Turkish occupation’s mercenaries of terrorist organizations
