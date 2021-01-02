QSD militia kidnaps 20 civilians in Deir Ezzor northern countryside
US occupation–backed QSD militia carried out a storming campaigns, and kidnapped several civilians from Abu al-Netel village in the northern countryside of Deir Ezzor
Local sources told SANA that gunmen affiliated to QSD militia have carried out, during the past hours a storming campaigns targeting Abu al-Netel village in Deir Ezzor northern countryside and kidnapped at least 20 civilians and took them to unknown destinations
