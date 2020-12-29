Health Ministry:105 new Coronavirus cases, 51 patients recovered, 8 passed away

The Health Ministry announced on Monday that 105 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been registered in Syria, and that 51 patients have recovered while 8 others passed away

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry indicated that the total number of cases registered in Syria has reached up to 11,138 till now, of which 5192 have recovered, and 686 passed away

The first Coronavirus case in the country was registered on March 22nd while the first death was reported on 29th of the same month

