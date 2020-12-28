Premier screening of feature film “Until the End of Life” at Dar Al-Assad for Culture

The Ministry of Information premiered the feature film “Until the End of Life” at Dar Al-Assad for Culture and Arts

The film sheds the light on the heroics of the Syrian army and what the Syrian media men have been exposed to during their documentation of the army’s heroics and exposing the crimes of terrorism

It shows a story of the woman journalist that was exposed to kidnapping by terrorists while she was performing her duty before freeing and returning her by the Syrian Arab Army to her family, showing the effective role carried out by the Syrian journalists and press in conveying anti- terrorism battles honestly and precisely

The film is written by Samer Mohammad Ismail, directed by Basel Al-Khatib, and produced by the TV Production Directorate at the Public Authority for Radio and Television

Information Minister Imad Sarah told SANA that the feature film represents every war correspondent who accompanied the Syrian army in its battles against terrorism in all places, and this is what its title meant until the end of life

The film embodies the heroics of the Syrian Arab Army, the sacrifices of Syrian journalists who were injured and others gave their lives to convey the truth during the years of the war against their country and whose number reached 40 martyrs and 60 wounded.” He said

Director of the film” Bassel al-Khatib”, said that the film depicts the sacrifices of the heroes of the Syrian Arab Army and the Syrian journalists, as it includes painful and joyful scenes, wishing that the film would give those heroes some of what they deserve because they gave their lives for the sake of truth and defense of the homeland

In turn, the film writer Samer Ismail clarified that the film is an attempt to document the efforts of dozens of Syrian media men and to highlight multiple and varied humanitarian stories with a cinematic narration

The film stars are Wael Ramadan, Aref al-Tawil, Zinati Qudseiya, Ibrahim Issa, Taraf al-Taqi, Basel Haider, Sezar al-Qadi, Mohammad Hasan and a number of Syrian artists

