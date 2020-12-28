Syria regrets fire at refugee camp in Lebanon, calls for guaranteeing protection for displaced Syrians

Syria expressed deep regret for the fire that the Syrian refugee camp was exposed to in al-Minya, Lebanon, and called upon Lebanese judicial and competent authorities to assume their responsibilities in dealing with this incident and ensuring protection for refugees

“The Syrian Arab Republic regrets the fire that devastated the Syrian refugee camp in Behnin, Lebanon, which terrorized its residents and deprived several of them of shelter,” an official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in statement to SANA

The source urged the Lebanese judicial and competent authorities to assume their responsibilities in handling this incident and guaranteeing protection and care for the displaced Syrians

“Syria reiterates its call to the citizens who were forced to leave the country due to the unjust war on Syria, to return to their homeland,” the source said, stressing that the Syrian government is doing its best to facilitate their return and provide them with the requirements for a decent living in their cities and villages according to the available capabilities

طباعة