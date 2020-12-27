A camp for displaced Syrians in Lebanon burnt, hundreds of them displaced

A number of Lebanese people set fire to a camp for the displaced Syrians, containing about 100 tents, in the town of Miniyeh in Akkar region, northern Lebanon, yesterday evening, which led to a huge material damage and the displacement of hundreds of displaced people from their tents

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that a problem occurred between a person from Miniyeh and some Syrian workers, which led to a quarrel that resulted in the injury of three persons, and a group of youths subsequently set fire to a number of tents for the displaced Syrians

The Lebanese Civil Defense force worked to control the blaze while the Lebanese army and police were deployed to restore calm

In a televised interview, North Lebanon Governor Ramzi Nohra, strongly condemned the fire, noting that the camp is under periodic monitoring by the Lebanese army and UN organizations

Nohra indicated that that the number of tents that were burned exceeded 100, and that between 500 and 700 people in the camp had to leave the camp after their tents had been burnt

طباعة