On occasion of Christmas ..Christian denominations in Syria hold masses and prayers in churches for Syria’s people and army

Christian denominations across Syria celebrated on Friday morning the birth of Jesus Christ, the Messenger of Love and Peace, holding masses and prayers in Churches and worship places

In Syriac Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Goerge in Damascus, a holy mass was held on this occasion.

The mass was presided over by Patriarch Mar Ignatius Aphrem II, Syriac Patriarch of Antioch and All East, Supreme President of Syriac Orthodox Church in the world

The Patriarch Aphrem II delivered the Christmas Sermon in which he talked about the meaning of the Merry Christmas, saying that the message of it can be summed up in one word “Emmanuel”, meaning that God is with us and strengthens us with challenges we face

