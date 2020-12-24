Czech Red Cross will continue to provide aid to Syrian people

The Czech Red Cross said that it will continue to provide aid to the Syrian people in light of the unfair war and economic blockade they are facing

In a report published on Thursday on its website, the Red Cross pointed out that it will continue to provide medical aid as it is necessary for a long time, indicating that the aid batch, which it had offered few days ago, aims at strengthening health sector that was affected by the war and unilateral coercive economic measures, and it comes within the framework of batches that started in 2016

Last Monday, Syrian Arab Red Crescent received a shipment of the medical aids provided by the Czech Red Cross

