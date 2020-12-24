Mercenaries of Turkish occupation target with artillery shells Raqqa countryside
Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries from terrorist organizations on Thursday renewed their attacks on Ayn Issa city in the northern countryside of Raqqa, causing damage to public and private properties
Local sources told SANA that the Turkish occupation and its mercenaries, from the areas of their deployment, targeted with heavy artillery shells the residential neighborhoods in Ayn Issa city in the northern countryside of Raqqa
The sources mentioned that the attacks caused material damage to the public and private properties and the agricultural lands
The Turkish forces and groups of their terrorist mercenaries intensified their attacks, during the past days, on Ayn Issa and its surroundings, which led to the displacement of several families to the neighboring safe areas
A Number of Turkish occupation mercenaries injured in Hasaka countryside
Meanwhile, a number of mercenaries of the Turkish occupation were injured in an infighting that erupted among them in Ras al-Ain city, northwest of Hasaka
Local sources told SANA reporter that an infighting erupted between the the so-called Liwa Mu’tasim and “Squad of al- Hamzat” in Ras al-Ain city, causing injuries among the terrorists
The sources pointed out that the clashes took place between the two sides after a dispute over the stolen materials
