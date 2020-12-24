Mortalities among children continue at al-Hawl camp due to lack of health care

Mortalities among children continue at al-Hawl refugee camp in Hasaka countryside with the advent of the winter season due to lack of health care in the camp

The American occupation forces and US-backed QSD militia are holding thousands of families in the camp in tragic conditions

Local sources told SANA that a child died at al-Hawl camp as a result of the lack of health care inside the camp especially with the advent of winter, which threatens of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the severe shortage of all services, heating, drinking water, medicines, food, security and others

In recent months, dozens of children in the camp have died. The detainees in the camp, the majority of whom are women and children, live in catastrophic conditions at all levels, as diseases and epidemics are spread due to the lack of health care

The terrible deteriorated situation at the camp caused the death of dozens of children in addition to the spread of chaos and the increase of crimes and murder inside the camp which is encircled by the militants of the US occupation forces-backed-QSD militia

