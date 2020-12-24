Health Ministry: 129 new coronavirus cases recorded, 42 patients recover, 11 pass away

The Health Ministry on Thursday announced that 129 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, adding that 42 coronavirus patients recovered and 11 others passed away.

The Ministry, in a statement, noted that the total number of the recorded coronavirus cases in Syria has reached up to 10,571, of which 4927 cases have recovered and 641 have passed away.

The first coronavirus case was detected in Syria on March 22nd in a person who came from abroad while the first death was registered on the 29th of the same month.

