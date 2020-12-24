Cuba reiterates support to Syria in its war against terrorism

Cuba has reaffirmed its standing by Syria in its war against terrorism and its support to the exerted efforts for finding a political solution to resolve the crisis in the country in a way that maintains the respect for Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

That came during Cuban Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anayansi Rodriguez’s meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Cuba Dr. Idris Mayya at the headquarters of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Havana, on Wednesday.

The two sides hailed the level of relations between the two countries, stressing the necessity to continue strengthening them in various fields.

During the meeting, Ambassador Mayya gave a presentation on the situation in Syria, affirming Syria’s determination to eradicate terrorism and to restore security and stability to all its territories.

