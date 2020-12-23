President al-Assad visits electronic citizen service center in Damascus

President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday visited electronic citizen service center in Damascus which started to offer its services to the citizens

President al-Assad talked to the center staff about the work mechanism in it, which is mainly based on the orders of transactions and personal documents through internet

The citizens can get any document or order from their homes or the place of their work without the need to go to public departments to fulfill the needed documents

The president also listened to a detailed explanation about the forms of transactions currently provided by the Center and other transactions or documents that would be later provided for the citizens

Those electronic services will facilitate the administrative procedures, save a lot of time, effort and money, and ensure transparency in the procedures and required documents

At the end of the visit, President al-Assad thanked the staff who carry out that basic and essential work, calling for intensifying work in cooperation with all ministries in order to cover all domains that could ease the burden on the citizen

