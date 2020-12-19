QSD militants killed and injured in attacks in countryside of Raqqa, Deir Ezzor

Two of US occupation backed-QSD militants on Saturday were killed and others injured due to attacks targeted their movements and vehicles by unknown persons in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor countryside

Local sources told SANA that unknown persons carried out attacks with machine guns on positions of QSD militia in the vicinity of Musherfa village near Ayn Issa city in the north of Raqqa, killing two militants

Meanwhile in Deir Ezzor countryside, local sources told SANA that a military vehicle affiliated to QSD militia was attacked by an explosive device in vicinity of al-Shahil city in the eastern countryside of the city, causing the injury of several militants of QSD militia

