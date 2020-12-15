Syria astonished at Britain’s hypocrisy, allegations regarding humanitarian situation in Syria

Syria on Tuesday expressed astonishment at the hypocrisy and distortion of the facts made by the so-called British envoy to Syria, Jonathan Hargreaves regarding the humanitarian situation in Syria.

“Britain and its officials do not have any credibility to talk about the humanitarian situation in Syria, but rather they shoulder full responsibility for the suffering of the Syrians, which necessitates legal accountability for the crimes they committed against them,” an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said.

In a statement to SANA, the source added that the British official ignored that the main reason for the current suffering of the Syrians lies in the terrorist aggression that shed the blood of the Syrians and destroyed their achievements, in which Britain was one of the main participants through its unwavering support to the terrorist groups.

The British official, the source went on, also ignored the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria by the United States, its followers, and Britain on top of them, which affect the lives and livelihoods of Syrian and constitute a blatant violation of the principles of international humanitarian law and the most basic human rights.

The source stressed that Britain, on the instructions of its master in the White House, has consistently obstructed efforts aimed at combating terrorism and thwarted any serious move out of the current crisis as it provided billions to distort the image of Syria, inflame the situation and hatred in it, and placed obstacles to the reconstruction of what terrorism has destroyed and that was confirmed by Britain’s opposition to and not participation in the international conference on the return of refugees that was held in Damascus last month.

The conference was a continuation of the efforts exerted by the Syrian government to facilitate the return of Syrians to their homeland with providing all requirements of a decent life to them, according to the source.

