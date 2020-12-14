Foreign Ministry: Syria condemns practices of Turkish occupation against Syrian people

Syria condemned the repeated criminal practices of Turkish occupation forces against the Syrian people, its sovereignty, its regional safety and the repeated cutting of water off Hasaka locals and the surrounding areas.

“In the framework of a systematized and uncovered policy, the Turkish occupation forces have repeated cutting water off Alouk station which is considered the main source to secure drinking water for more than one million persons in Hasaka city and residential gatherings surrounding it,” Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a letter sent to Secretary-General of United Nations and President of Security Council.

The letter called on the security council and General Secretariat of United Nations to immediately intervene and force the Turkish regime to re-run Allouk water station and put an end to its violations and occupation of parts of the Syrian territory.

“It has become crystal clear that the Turkish government carries out those illegal and inhumane practices to achieve political and military benefits, among them imposing a policy of systematic displacement of the Syrian citizens in the areas it occupies in order to make a demographic change that suits its expansionist and colonial goals,” the Ministry said.

It stressed that the government of the Syrian Arab Republic condemns those repeated criminal practices of the Turkish occupation against the Syrian people.

