Government team calls for strict application of health measures to confront coronavirus

The Government team concerned with adopting measures to confront corona epidemic decided to impose wearing masks for citizens and employees at public institutions, and users of public transportation, customers at markets and bakeries.

The team, during a meeting on Monday headed by Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, instructed governors to take necessary measures in coordination with the authorities concerned to implement the decision in light of the increasing number in the virus infections.

It also decided to shut tourist facilities and restaurants which don’t adhere to the mentioned measures taken to confront the coronavirus.

The government team asked the Ministry of Health to set controls for the work of private hospitals that receive infections with coronavirus and to activate their role as an essential component in the health sector in terms of dealing with the epidemic.

It asked Ministries of Health, Higher Education and Scientific Research to intensify efforts to increase the readiness of public hospitals, provide specialized medical staff and protective requirements for them.

