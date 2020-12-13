Mikdad, regional director of UNICEF discuss different aspects of cooperation

Foreign and Expatriate Minister Dr. Faisal Mikdad on Sunday received Regional Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund “UNICEF “for the Middle East and North Africa Edward Ted Chaiban.

The two sides discussed means to enhance cooperation relations between the Syrian government and UNICEF.

Mikdad appreciated the efforts exerted by UNICEF in Syria particularly in the fields of education and health.

He stressed that the Syrian government is ready to provide all necessary facilitations to international organizations operating in Syria to ensure offering effective humanitarian activities that would contribute to increasing the ability of the Syrian people to face the current challenges due to the unilateral coercive measures imposed on them by the United States and some Western countries.

He highlighted the need for UNICEF to increase the volume of its humanitarian activities in Syria and intensify its capacities, especially in supporting the school sector, which terrorism destroyed much of it, and also to make efforts to obtain anti-Corona vaccines to overcome the aftermath of this difficult crisis.

For his part, Chaiban praised the facilitations provided by the Syrian government to UNICEF for the success of its tasks, and highlighted the organization’s determination to continue its humanitarian activities in Syria in a way that contributes to alleviating the suffering of the Syria people, especially children.

He referred to the efforts made by UNICEF in cooperation with the Ministries of Health and Education and the World Health Organization, for Syria to obtain anti-Corona vaccines in the next period.

طباعة