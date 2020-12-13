Child dies due to lack of health care in QSD-dominated al-Hawl Camp east of Hasaka

A child has died due to lack of health care in Al-Hawl refugee camp, east of Hasaka in which US occupation forces and QSD militia are holding thousands of families in tragic conditions and lack of services and healthcare.

Local sources told SANA that a child died in Al-Hawl refugee camp in east of Hasaka due to the lack of health care inside the camp, which is controlled by QSD militia and the US occupation forces.

The detainees in al-Hawl camp, the majority of whom are women and children, live in catastrophic conditions at all levels, as diseases and epidemics are spread due to the lack of health care.

The terrible deteriorated situation at the camp caused the death of dozens of children in addition to the spread of chaos and the increase of crimes and murder inside the camp which is encircled by the militants of the US occupation forces-backed-QSD militia.

