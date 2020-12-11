Pro-Turkish mercenaries confirm participation in Nagorno-Karabakh battles

A report published by the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC revealed that the mercenaries that the Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime deliberately sent to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone were lured with money to go to Azerbaijan under the pretext of deploying them to checkpoints on the border with Armenia ”, but the real objective was to transfer them to the combat fronts.

“Pro-Turkey terrorist factions in northern Syria last August promoted employment opportunities outside Syria in Azerbaijan in exchange for $ 2000 as a monthly salary,” the BBC added, after conducting interviews with four of these mercenaries.

More than once, the Armenian Defense Ministry confirmed the involvement of the Erdogan ‘s regime in sending thousands of terrorist mercenaries from Syria to Nagorno-Karabakh with the aim of fueling the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

It is estimated according to (BBC) that between 1500 and 2000 mercenaries took the initiative to register their names and then traveled to Azerbaijan via Turkey in Turkish military transport planes, but the work was not as they imagined where they were recruited and transferred to the battle front in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Those were really used as tools … they are worthless and can be brought with little preparation and quickly to the frontlines ,” said Elizabeth Tsurkov, a fellow at the Center for Global Policy in Washington.

Previously, several media reports documented the dispatch of terrorist mercenaries from northern Syria to Libya by Turkey.

