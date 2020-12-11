A girl child martyred and another injured in a bomb blast in al- Darbasiyah city in Hasaka countryside

One girl child was martyred and another was injured in a bomb explosion near car in Darbasiyah city in the north of Hasaka.

Local sources told SANA reporter that a Sonic bomb was exploded near van in vicinity of roundabout of Ras al-Ayn in al- Darbasiyah city , the claiming the life of one girl child and another was injured and she was admitted to hospital in Qamishli city.

طباعة