Two children die in a fire erupted in al-Hawl refugee camp for in Hasaka countryside

Two children died on Friday after they injured with severe burns due to a fire broke out inside one of tents in Al-Hawl refugee camp, which is dominated by US-backed QSD militia in Hasaka eastern countryside.

SANA reporter quoted local sources as saying that a fire erupted inside tent in al-Hawl camp where residents live in difficult humanitarian conditions, a state of insecurity and lack of health care, causing the death of two children.

