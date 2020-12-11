Al-Jaafari: Syria calls for closing the chemical file completely

Syria has reiterated the necessity of closing the chemical file completely and getting it out of the political tricks and misleading media as it has met all its obligations regarding its joining to Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013.

“I listened with great interest to the statements of the member states’ envoys, and while I reiterate my country’s appreciation for the stances of the member states that adhere to the principles of International law and the provisions of its Charter, and Syria’s condemnation of the use of chemical weapons and other weapons of mass destruction at any time, place and under any circumstances, I stress again that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is a technical organization, but it has turned from a technical organization, which has noble goals, into a tool in a geopolitical game led by the US and its allies instead of being a faithful guard to implement the chemical weapons convention,” Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister and Syria’s representative to the UN, Bashar al-Jaafari said during a session for Security council via video on the situation in Syria.

He called on member states at the Organization of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to reject politicizing the technical feature of the Organization and treat what has affected its works of defects and politicization that undermine the status and credibility of the Organization.

Al-Jaafari reiterated that Syria has never used chemical weapons and it still committed in cooperation with the Organization and its technical secretariat, and the assessment team to settle all pending issues to pave the way for closing the file completely as soon as possible and get it out of the circle of political tricks and misleading media.

