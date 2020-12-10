A QSD militant killed by fire of unidentified persons in al-Houl Camp

A militant from the US occupation-backed QSD militia was killed by fire of unidentified persons in al-Houl Camp in Hasaka eastern countryside.

Local sources told SANA that a gunman from QSD militia was killed after being shot with several bullets fired by unidentified persons in the first part of al-Houl Camp, east of Hasaka City which suffers from insecurity and harsh living conditions lived by its residents.

On Wednesday, a militant from QSD militia was killed in attacks launched by unidentified persons on the militia’s positions in the towns of al-Baghouz and al-Shahil in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside.

