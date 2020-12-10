Israeli occupation continues hostile practices against people of occupied Syrian Golan due to their rejection of wind turbines scheme

The Israeli occupation forces have continued their hostile practices against the people in occupied Syrian Golan and extended the arrest of two young men due to their participation in confronting the occupation’s scheme aimed at installing wind turbines on their agricultural lands

SANA reporter in Quneitra said that the occupation forces have extended the arrest of two young men Taimur Nour-Eddine Masood and Nader Ghassan al-Shaer, out of eight others who were arrested on Wednesday in the occupied Syrian Golan during their confrontation of the occupations’ scheme for setting up wind turbines on their lands.

Despite the assault launched by the occupation troops against people of the Occupied Golan with rubber bullets and tear gas, people of the occupied Syrian Golan have continued their steadfastness and adherence to their rights and lands, which they expressed through staging demonstrations, protests and a public strike on Wednesday in the towns of Majdal Shams, Baqaatha, Masada and Ain Qunyai in the occupied Golan which forced the occupation to bow to their demands through not entering the town of Sheita again to set up giant wind turbines and through releasing the detainees consecutively.

More than twenty citizens of people of the occupied Syrian Golan were injured as a result of attacking them by the occupation forces during their gathering near their agricultural lands, where they carried out a general strike to prevent the Israeli occupation from implementing their scheme on setting up wind turbines.

