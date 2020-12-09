Foreign Ministry: Syria categorically condemns Israeli procedures in Occupied Syrian Golan

Syria categorically condemned the Israeli procedures in the Occupied Syrian Golan, reaffirming its unlimited support for its citizens in Golan in their general strike and their rejection of the decision of annexing Golan to the Israeli entity and the policy of seizing the lands and properties adopted by the occupation authorities.

“ In the framework of the racial practices and the grave and systematic violations against the Syrian Arab citizens’ rights in the Occupied Syrian Golan by the Israeli occupation authorities, some of which rise to the war crimes , the Israeli Occupation forces closed on Dec 7th a number of the main entrances to Golan villages and prevented their citizens from reaching their farms in the areas where the occupation seeks to establish its colonial devastating project by setting up turbines in Majdal Shams ,Sheita, Baqaatha and Mas’ada,” Foreign and Expatriate Ministry said in statement about the Israeli crimes in Occupied Syrian Golan.

The statement added that those violations, such as confiscating the lands and properties as well as looting the resources are considered as war crimes and a blatant violation of the International Law and Geneva 4th Convention for year 1949 and Security Council Resolution No.497 for the year 1981.

The Ministry went on to say that the Syrian citizens in the Occupied Golan refused the Israeli schemes aimed at dominating their lands and they stood against the repressive procedures of the occupation authorities aiming to intimidate them and seize their lands by force and they confronted, by all means, the Israeli occupation authorities while they were attempting to carry out their colonial scheme by setting up those turbines where the occupation seeks to seize the Syrian territories and displace their citizens then bringing the Israeli settlers to these territories and Judaizing them.

The statement added that the Syrian Arab Republic refuses and condemns the colonial practices of the Israeli occupation as clear violation of the international law and General Assembly’s resolutions , Geneva 4th Convention for the year 1949 and the Security Council Resolution No.497 for the year 1981 that considered Israel’s decision to impose its laws ,jurisdiction and administration over the Occupied Syrian Golan as null and void and has no legal impact.

The Ministry reiterated that Syria categorically condemns the Israeli practices and warns against implementing them, calling upon the UN and the organizations of the Human Rights to confront the Israeli aggression on the rights of Golan locals and on Syria’s sovereignty over its lands and resources.

It also reiterated that the Occupied Syrian Golan is part and parcel of the Syrian Arab Republic, adding that the Syrian government will restore it completely with all available means guaranteed by the international law as an imprescriptible right .

Syria also reiterates its unlimited support for its citizens in Golan in their general strike against the Israeli practices and their rejection of the decision of annexing Golan to the Israeli entity, the statement said.

It concluded by saying that Syria calls upon the international community not to remain silent towards the systematic and inhumane violations practiced by the Israel occupation which aims to consolidate its occupation of the Syrian Golan through changing the geographic and demographic ,culture ,security and political feature of the Occupied Syrian Golan.

طباعة