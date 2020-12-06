Christmas tree lighted in Khabab town, Daraa countryside

On the occasion of approaching Christmas and the New Year, a Christmas tree was lighted in St. Rita Melkite Catholic Church as the Church Scout Band played several music pieces in presence of religious and popular activities.

The citizens of the town expressed their happiness with approaching glorious holidays, affirming that Khabab’s locals celebrate every year the occasion of birth of Christ, the prophet of love and peace.

They noted that the will of life is more strong and the occasion of Christmas sympolizes peace and good.

