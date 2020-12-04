Al-Kuzbari: fourth round of the Committee of Discussing the Constitution discussed national principles and return of refugees

Head of the national delegation to the meetings of the Committee of Discussing the Constitution Dr. Ahmad al-Kuzbari stressed on Friday that the fourth round of the Committee meetings, which concluded today, dealt with several topics, including national principles, the file of the return of refugees, and the rejection of any separatist scheme for the Syrian territories, in addition to the humanitarian file

Al-Kuzbari pointed out, in a press conference in Geneva, that the national principles were discussed, during the third and fourth round, as the national delegation submitted in the third round a number of principles represented by national identity and cultural diversity

He added that during this round, the delegation presented interposition on the file of the return of refugees and rejection of any separatist scheme for the Syrian territories, in addition to the issue of the humanitarian file because it affects all Syrians, and lifting unjust unilateral coercive measures imposed by some countries on the Syrian people

