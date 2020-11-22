Presidential decrees naming Dr. Mikdad as Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. al-Jaafari as Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister

President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday issued decrees Nos. 322 and 323, stipulating for appointing Dr. Faisal Mikdad as Foreign and Expatriates Minister and Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari as Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister.

President al-Assad also issued decree no. 324 providing for transferring Ambassador Bassam al-Sabbagh from the Syrian Embassy in Vienna to the Permanent Delegation in New York and accrediting him as Syria’s Permanent Representative at the UN in New York.

