Four QSD militiamen killed in attacks by unknown armed men in Raqqa, Deir Ezzor

Four militiamen from the US-backed QSD militia, were killed and others injured as a result of different attacks launched by unknown persons in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor governorates.

Local sources told the SANA reporter that two militants of QSD militia were killed in an attack by unknown persons that targeted a military vehicle near Al-Karin Junction, west of al-Tabqa city, in the western countryside of Raqqa.

According to the sources, an explosive device planted by unknown persons exploded when a military vehicle belonging to QSD passed by al-Mankher road in eastern Raqqa, leaving several militiamen injured.

In addition, other members of the aforementioned militia were injured in an armed attack by unknown persons on a military vehicle on the road linking the towns of Al-Jarniya and Tal Othman, west of Raqqa.

In Deir Ezzor, local sources reported that a leader of QDS militia was shot dead by unknown persons in the town of Dhiban, to the east of the city, and another militiaman was shot dead by unknown persons in the town of Hawaij in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

طباعة