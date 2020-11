New convoy affiliated to US occupation forces heads for Iraqi territories

US occupation forces on Thursday got out a convoy of armored vehicles and trucks from its illegitimate bases in Syrian Al-Jazeera through illegitimate al-Waleed crossing in Hasaka heading towards Iraqi territories.

Civil sources in al-Ya’arubia area told SANA reporter that a convoy consisting of armored vehicles, military tankers and various trucks went out from their illegitimate base in Kharab al-Jeer military airport heading for al-Waleed illegitimate crossing on the borders with Iraq.

