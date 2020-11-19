Arnous receives condolence cables over demise of al-Moallem

Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, received on Thursday a condolence cable from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov.

Borisov expressed in the cable his sincerest condolences over the demise of Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem.

“late al-Moallem has defended the Syrian patriotic interests with determination and insistence, and we highly appreciate his contribution to developing multidimensional cooperation between Syria and Russia and joint work in the framework of the Syrian- Russian Joint Commission for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation and establishing continued active dialogue in addition to encouraging bilateral cooperation,” Borisov said.

Prime Minister also received condolence cables from political, diplomatic, religious and parliamentary figures in addition to officials and party leaders in a number of countries.

