UN General Assembly adopts a resolution affirming Syrians and Palestinians’ sovereignty in occupied territories over their natural resources

UN General Assembly adopted on Thursday a resolution that affirms permanent sovereignty of Syrians in the Occupied Syrian Golan and of Palestinians in Occupied Palestinian territories over their natural resources.

A resolution, entitled “Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including Jerusalem, and the Syrians in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources “ , was adopted as per a recommendation of the second economic and financial committee with a majority of 153 votes and an opposition of the Israeli entity with five other states ,while 16 states have abstained.

The UN General Assembly has stressed in its resolution the inalienable rights of Syrians in the Occupied Syrian Golan and the Palestinians in their natural resources including land, water and energy resources.

The UN General Assembly demands the authorities of the Israeli occupation to stop exploiting the natural resources in the occupied Syrian Golan and the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem , and stop sabotaging them , or exposing them to danger.

طباعة