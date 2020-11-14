Four gunmen from US-backed QSD militia killed in countryside of Hasaka and Deir -Ezzor

Attacks against the US-backed (QSD) militia continued in the areas of their deployment and axes of their movement, where 4 of them were killed on Saturday, in separate attacks in countryside of Hasaka and Deir- Ezzor.

Local sources told SANA that two QSD militia gunmen were killed in an attack by unidentified persons at one of their points in the vicinity of Al-Jbesa field in Al-Shaddadi region to the south of Hasaka.

In the eastern countryside of Deir- Ezzor, local sources pointed out that one gunman of the militia was killed in an explosion of a landmine planted by unknown persons in the vicinity of Abu Rasin town while another one was shot dead by unknown persons on the road of Al-Ezbeh village to the northeast of Deir -Ezzor.

On Wednesday, unidentified persons attacked a point belonging to the QSD militia in the vicinity of Al-Dashisha town to the southeast of Hasaka, killing one of its members.

