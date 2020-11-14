Two civilians injured in blast of landmine in Hasaka countryside

Two civilians, including a child, were injured on Saturday in a blast of a mine planted by QSD militia to protect their headquarters and points where they are positioned.

Civil sources told SANA reporter that a ten-year-old child was seriously wounded due to a landmine blast in the vicinity of Remelan al-Basha village school, northeastern Hasaka.

The landmine was planted by QSD militia to protect its headquarters.

In the northern countryside, local sources noted that a civilian was injured in mine blast in Jan Tamir village in Hasaka northern countryside.

In the framework of their practices against civilians, sources from al-Hawl camp, east of Hasaka, stressed that QSD militia launched raids campaign in the first section of the camp and took a number of civilians in handcuff amid a heavy gunfire to intimidate residents in it.

طباعة