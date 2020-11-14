One martyred, others injured in blast of mine in west of Aleppo countryside

One citizens was martyred and others were injured on Saturday in blast of a mine left behind by terrorists in the west of Aleppo city.

SANA reporter in Aleppo said that a mine left behind terrorists was exploded while a vehicle carrying workers was passing near Manasher in the western outskirts of Aleppo city, claiming the life of a citizen and injuring others. The injured persons were admitted to al-Razi hospital to receive treatment.

Before the defeat of terrorist organizations, they deliberately planted mines and explosive devices in places where they were spreading to inflict the greatest possible damage to people who return to their areas after liberating them from terrorism.

