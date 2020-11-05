A stand in Qamishli in protest against seizing schools and closing them by QSD militia

The educational cadres and students in Qamishli City on Thursday organized a stand in front of the educational compound in the city in protest against seizing schools and closing them by the US occupation-backed QSD militia.

QSD militia seized about 93 percent of the schools in the province with the aim of stopping the learning process, deprive thousands of children and youths from education and impose its separatist tendencies and policies in serving the US occupation agendas.

طباعة