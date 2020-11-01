Health Ministry: 61 new Coronavirus cases registered,45 patients recover,4 others pass away
Health Ministry announced on Sunday that 61 new Coronavirus cases were registered in Syria, and that 45 patients have recovered while 4 others have passed away.
The ministry indicated, in a statement to SANA, that the total number of Coronavirus infections registered in the country till now has reached at 5789, out of which 2021 ones have recovered while 292 others have passed away.
