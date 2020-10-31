“QSD” militia storms villages, kidnaps a number of civilians in Hasaka, Deir Ezzor countryside

US occupation –backed QSD militia continued its pressure on citizens in the areas of its deployment where it kidnapped on Saturday a number of citizens in villages of Tal Tamer to the northwestern side of Hasaka and in al- Busayrah city in Deir Ezzor while one resident of Al-Hawl camp was killed amid a state of insecurity inside the camp.

Civil sources told SANA reporter that “patrols of the QSD militia stormed a number of villages in Tal Tamer town to the northeastern countryside of Hasaka and kidnapped a number of civilians under illusive pretexts to increase pressure on citizens.

In al- Hawl camp in the eastern countryside of Hasaka, local sources reported that an armed group of QSD militia stormed into the fifth section of Al- Hawl camp after a man was shot dead by unknown persons inside his tent.

In the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor , local sources pointed out that an armed groups of QSD militia broke into houses in al- Busayrah city and kidnapped three citizens , leading them to unknown place .

