Lavrov discusses with Shoukry efforts to settle the crisis in Syria

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry the developments in Syria and Libya and the means of coordinating their counties’ efforts with the aim of finding political solutions to the crises in the Middle East and North Africa.

Russia Today website quoted Russian Foreign Ministry as saying in a statement on Friday that Lavrov and Shoukry, through a phone call on Thursday, have exchanged the opinions about the regional and international agendas with focus on the efforts that aim to find political and diplomatic solutions to the crises in the Middle East and North Africa including Syria and Libya.

The two ministers also touched upon the horizons of the bilateral relations based on the comprehensive partnership agreement and the strategic cooperation conducted in 2018 .

Earlier today, Shoukry discussed with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister ,the Russian President’s Special Envoy for Middle East and North Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov the required steps to make progress on the track of the political settlement in Syria in a way preserves Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

طباعة