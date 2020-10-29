President Al-Assad receives Russian delegation…Talks deal with upcoming int’l refugees conference scheduled in Damascus

President Bashar Al-Assad received on Thursday a Russian delegation from the Defense and Foreign Ministries headed by Russian President’s Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the upcoming international refugees conference scheduled to be held in Damascus next November and the efforts made by both sides for the conference to come up with positive results that contribute to alleviating the suffering of Syrian refugees and allowing them to return to their homeland and their normal life, especially in light of what has been achieved in terms of restoring security and stability to most of the Syrian territory.

The challenges facing the conference, especially the attempts of some countries to prevent its holding, abort it, or to exert pressure on countries willing to participate in it were also reviewed during the meeting.

There was an agreement that these countries continue to politicize this humanitarian file, which shows their true face before world public opinion.

Both sides stressed that these countries will not succeed in their endeavors since the aim of the conference is purely humanitarian and in the interest of refugees and their return to their homeland and provides humanitarian support that guarantees adequate conditions for that.

The members of Russian delegation briefed President Al-Assad on the results of their tour to a number of countries in the region that host a large number of Syrian refugees.

They affirmed Russia’s determination to continue joint action with the relevant Syrian institutions to help close this humanitarian file.

President Al-Assad thanked Russia for its support and efforts to make that conference a success.

Both sides agreed that this conference represents an opportunity for everyone to consider this file from a human perspective only away from any political investment by some Western countries that prolonged the suffering of Syrian refugees and depriving them of return to their homeland.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Hussein Makhlouf, Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan, Syrian Presidency’s Director of the Political and Information Office,Luna al-Shibl, Director of Ceremonies of the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry Dr. Sami Salama, and the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Damascus.

