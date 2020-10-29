New governors of Raqqa, Quneitra, Deir Ezzor and Idleb swear in before President Al-Assad

The new governors of Raqqa Abdul Razzaq Khalifa, Quneitra Abdel Halim Khalil, Deir Ezzor Fadel Najjar and Idleb Mohammad Natouf, were sworn in before President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday.

Later, President al-Assad met with the governors in the presence of the Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, and Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Hussein Makhlouf.

President Al-Assad stressed during the meeting that “public work depends primarily on transparency with people, continuous communication with them, dialogue with different segments, sharing their ideas, and developing perceptions, visions and solutions that adapt their local communities.”

He considered that the successful official is the one who is able to transform society into an active one, where, through his dialogue with various segments, he can incite thinking, generate qualitative ideas, search for common issues and solutions, and extract the best and most appropriate of them.

“The governor is the main arm of the State to monitor and administer the work of the institutions in the governorate, and must assume his role in the process of fighting corruption by contributing to the regulation of laws and submitting proposals to address defects and the gaps.” President al-Assad said.

He also called on the new governors to make the utmost efforts in order to create appropriate conditions for the return of refugees and displaced persons to their cities and villages by ensuring basic services, providing the necessary infrastructure and settling their legal status in a manner that guarantees their safe and dignified return.

