QSD militia kidnaps a number of civilians in Hasaka and Deir Ezzor countryside

US occupation-backed QSD militia carried out storming campaigns in the countryside of Deir Ezzor and Hasaka provinces and kidnapped a number of civilians in the framework of its hostile practices aiming at terrifying the citizens and punishing them for their protests in which they call upon them to leave the area along with their supporters of the US occupation forces.

In Deir Ezzor eastern countryside, local sources told SANA reporter that armed groups affiliated to QSD militia stormed into al-Hawaej town, encircled a number of houses in it, broke into them amid heavy fire and kidnapped a number of civilians and took them to unknown place.

In al-Houl Camp in Hasaka eastern countryside, local sources said that QSD militia carried out kidnapping campaigns after breaking into a number of its parts.

