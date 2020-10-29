آخر تحديث: 2020-10-29 16:14:51
الأخبار

One militant of QSD militia killed in landmine blast in Raqqa northern countryside

التصنيفات: Syria.Millenium

Within the framework of the attacks that target the US occupation forces-backed QSD militia, one of its militant was killed due to a landmine blast planted by unknown persons in the vicinity of Ayn Issa town, north of Raqqa.

Local sources told SANA that a militant of QSD militia was killed while carrying out guard work at one of the militia’s checkpoint due to explosion of a landmine planted by unknown persons in the vicinity of Ayn Issa town, in the far northern countryside of Raqqa.

طباعة

التصنيفات: Syria.Millenium

تابعنا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي


مقالات ذات صلة

Comments are closed