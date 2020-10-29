One militant of QSD militia killed in landmine blast in Raqqa northern countryside

Within the framework of the attacks that target the US occupation forces-backed QSD militia, one of its militant was killed due to a landmine blast planted by unknown persons in the vicinity of Ayn Issa town, north of Raqqa.

