Arnous, WHO discuss cooperation to confront Corona epidemic

Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, discussed on Tuesday with World Health Organization ( WHO ) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, and representative of the World Health Organization in Syria Dr. Akjamal Maktoomova cooperation between Syria and WHO in the medical domain.

Talks during the meeting focused on the need to strengthen cooperation and coordination between Syria and WHO to face the challenges resulting from the Corona epidemic, raising the level of response to emergency situations, and secure a number of medical supplies and equipment needed by the health sector.

Arnous affirmed that the Syrian government has taken precautionary measures through the government team concerned with confronting the Corona epidemic to limit the spread of the virus.

He clarified that the health system in Syria was one of the best health systems in terms of the availability of expert medical personnel, the number of hospitals and health centers spread in various regions, their specialization, and the quality of services it provides to all citizens, but a large part of it was systematically destroyed by terrorism and its supporters.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the unjust economic blockade imposed on the Syrian citizens has also caused difficulties in terms of securing some basic requirements for the health sector and supplying necessary equipment and some medicines for chronic diseases.

In turn, Al-Mandhari hailed the cooperation of the Syrian government with WHO and the efforts of the health sector in facing the Corona epidemic and providing health services to those in need, stressing the organization’s readiness to provide support to the health sector in Syria in various fields.

