Sabbagh: Strengthening parliamentary relations between Syria and Pakistan

Speaker of People’s Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh stressed the need to strengthen parliamentary relations with the Pakistan’s House of Representatives and the Senate in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries.

Sabbagh, during his meeting with Pakistani ambassador in Damascus Saed Mohammad Khan on Monday, talked about the friendly relations binding the two friendly peoples.

He referred to the supportive and positive stances taken by the Pakistani government and its standing by Syria during the crisis and the terrorist war that it has been exposed to ten years ago until now.

For his part, Ambassador Khan affirmed that Pakistan will continue to stand by Syria in its difficult circumstances and fighting terrorism as it will continue to develop bilateral relations.

He hailed the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries in international forums.

