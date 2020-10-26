President al-Assad issues decrees on appointing new governors for five Syrian provinces

President Bashar al-Assad on Monday issued five decrees on appointing new governors for the provinces of Raqqa, Hama, Quneitra, Deir Ezzor and Idleb.

Decree No. (293):

Based on the provisions of the Local Administration Law issued by Legislative Decree No. (107) for the year 2011 and its amendments, and the provisions of Legislative Decree No. (43) for the year 1971, the decree No. (293)stipulates for the following:

Article (1):

Mr. Abdul-Razzaq Khalifa shall be appointed as governor of Raqqa Province.

Article (2):

This decree shall be published and notified to whomever is required to implement it.

Decree No. (294):

Based on the provisions of the Local Administration Law issued by Legislative Decree No. (107) for the year 2011 and its amendments, and the provisions of Legislative Decree No. (43) for the year 1971, the decree No. (294) stipulates for the following:

Article (1):

The appointment of Dr. Mohammad Abdullah al-Hazouri as Governor of Hama province shall be terminated.

Article (2):

The appointment of Mr. Mohammad Tariq Kreashati as governor of Quneitra province shall be terminated and he shall be appointed as Hama Governor.

Decree No. (295):

Based on the provisions of the Local Administration Law issued by Legislative Decree No. (107) for the year 2011 and its amendments, and the provisions of Legislative Decree No. (43) for the year 1971, the decree No. (295) stipulates for the following:

Article (1):

Mr. Abdul-Halim Khalil shall be appointed as governor of Quneitra Province.

Article (2):

This decree shall be published and notified to whomever is required to implement it.

Decree No. (296):

Based on the provisions of the Local Administration Law issued by Legislative Decree No. (107) for the year 2011 and its amendments, and the provisions of Legislative Decree No. (43) for the year 1971, the decree No. (296) stipulates for the following:

Article (1):

The appointment of Mr. Abdul-Majid al-Kawakbi as a governor of Deir Ezzor province shall be terminated.

Article (2):

Mr. Fadil Najjar shall be appointed as governor of Deir Ezzor Province.

Article (3):

This decree shall be published and notified to whomever is required to implement it.

Decree No. (297):

Based on the provisions of the Local Administration Law issued by Legislative Decree No. (107) for the year 2011 and its amendments, and the provisions of Legislative Decree No. (43) for the year 1971, the decree No. (297) stipulates for the following:

Article (1):

Mr. Mohammad Nattouf shall be appointed as governor of Idleb.

Article (2):

This decree shall be published and notified to whomever is required to implement it.

